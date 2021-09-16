Telangana's ‘Palamuru Model Village’ initiative ready to be implemented 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During his visit to Jogulamba-Gadwal district, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao launched ‘Palamuru Model Village’, an initiative taken up by Palamuru University under Unnat Bharat Abhiyaan (UBA) of the Union Ministry for Education.

The Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT), a social enterprise established by the alumni of Osmania University, is facilitating the execution of the concept, which envisions driving the Indian villages towards self-sufficiency.

Rural empowerment

The primary objective of UBA is to link higher educational institutions through technology, for rural empowerment, after finding the gap interventions during the baseline survey. GCOT demonstrated their unique model of preparing a ‘Village Monograph’ focusing more on qualitative data to compile socio-cultural and ethnographic profile of the villages.

GCOT would identify NRIs to contribute to the village activities, empower youth in skill development, enable best practices for model farmers, provide market linkages, identifying alternative medical practices and would identify and promote local fine arts and folklore through the initiative. The Palamuru University administration has illustrated several aspects of the ‘model village concept’ to Minister Rama Rao, mentioning that Udithyal village in Balanagar mandal,

Depalle in Nawabpet mandal and Vallur from Jadcherla mandal were presently being adopted by the university under this initiative. The Telangana State Higher Education Council is planning to chalk out a roadmap to customise UBA principles for local needs by associating with GCOT.