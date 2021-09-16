STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS focus is on buying votes in Huzurabad: BJP

BJP leader Muralidhar Rao said the BJP will hold door-to-door campaigns and spread awareness among voters on the failures of the pink party. 

Published: 16th September 2021 07:28 AM

BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao.

BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao. (Photo | R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Launching a scathing attack on the TRS party, former BJP national general secretary and party's Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao alleged that the pink party leaders are focused on purchasing votes in Huzurabad.

“Though the party leadership has deployed all its ministers in Huzurabad, the TRS doesn’t stand a chance in the segment. The saffron party will not only win the bypoll with a thumping majority, but will also put an end to the Kalvakuntla family rule,” he said.

Pointing out that the State government has not released any job notifications in the last seven years, Muralidhar Rao said that the BJP will hold door-to-door campaigns and spread awareness among voters on the failures of the pink party. He added it is appalling that about 80 per cent schoolteachers are still working on a contract basis.

“Frightened over the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might get a good name Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is shying away from implementing Central schemes,” he added.

Comments

