Was KT Rama Rao intoxicated, asks Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to Minister KT Rama Rao’s acknowledgement that he was ‘misinformed’ about the arrest of the six-year-old girl’s rapist, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy wondered if the ‘son of CM’ and Minister had tweeted under intoxication.

Speaking to the media, he asked as to how without confirmation KTR tweeted about the arrest of the accused. “Was KTR in an intoxicated condition when he tweeted or was he misinformed. If so what action the government will take against the officials responsible for this goof-up?” he asked.

He said that KTR’s lack of knowledge about the arrest of the accused speaks volumes about the state of administration under the TRS government.