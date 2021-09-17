STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National Center for Additive Manufacturing to boost 3-D printing tech launched in Telangana

India has a huge potential for innovation, yet it currently occupies less than 2 per cent of the global AM industry.

Published: 17th September 2021 08:25 AM

Representational image of 3D printing. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A National Center for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) was announced during the launch of Telangana’s 2nd Information and Communications Technology (ICT) policy 2021-26 on Thursday. The NCAM will be established by the emerging Technologies wing of IT, Electronics and Communications Department in partnership with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

During the launch, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said, “India has a huge potential for innovation, yet it currently occupies less than 2 per cent of the global AM industry. 3-D printing is a revolution and alters the approach towards prototyping, complex geometrics, small volume manufacturing and more.”

