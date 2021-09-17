STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neolithic grooves dating back to 4,000 BC found near Nagarjunasagar

Speaking to Express, he said that the Neolithic site could have been a factory site or production centre for Neolithic implements like celts, chisels and sling balls.

A view of neolithic era grooves at Pedapalugurallagutta in Puttangondi of Adicharla mandal in Nalgonda

HYDERABAD:  Neolithic grooves dating back to 4000 BC, rock shelters and natural caves once inhabited by Neolithic humans were discovered by a team of explorers at Puttangandi village of Pedda Adicharla mandal, Nalgonda district, close to the picturesque Nagarjunakonda valley on the banks of Krishna river.

During the five-day tour guide training programme organised by the Buddhavanam Project, Dr Sivanagireddy, along with his team of explorers, spotted grooves measuring between 3cm and 5 cm in diameter and 1 cm in depth atop Pedapaluguralla gutta, a quartzite hill located on the left bank of Krishna river at a height of 1,000 ft from the river bed and 150 ft from the full reservoir level of Nagarjunasagar.

Dr Reddy claims that the grooves were probably formed out of grinding granite or dolerite sling balls which were used to drive-out birds and animals damaging the crops by Neolithic humans who had inhabited the site. Speaking to Express, he said that the Neolithic site could have been a factory site or production centre for Neolithic implements like celts, chisels and sling balls.

He claims that the site was newly explored and reported for the first time, and deserved to be further probed to know the potentiality of the site. He opines that Neolithic site bears lot of archaeological and ecotourism significance as it complements the Buddhavanam project, which has already been attracting huge tourist influx on a regular basis. A viewpoint, trekking track and minimum tourist amenities are the need of the hour, he opines.

