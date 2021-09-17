Proud of Telangana’s contribution in nation building: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after RBI in its ‘Handbook of statistics on the Indian Economy 2020-21’ declared that Telangana is the fourth largest contributor to the country’s economy, an elated IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao took to twitter on Thursday to express his delight.

Uploading the screenshot of news published in The New Indian Express under the headline, “TS 4th largest contributor to India’s economy,” he expressed pride in the States’s achievement. “Happy and proud that the latest RBI report says Telangana is the 4th largest contributor to India’s economy.

Under the leadership of CM KCR, Telangana continues to punch above its weight,” he tweeted, also pointing out that though the State stood 12th in terms of population numbers and 11th in terms of geographical area in the country, it stood fourth in nation building.

He also requested Telanganites to share the news, indirectly taking potshots at BJP leaders. “Tired of the nonsensical statements; “Humne Telangana Ko Yeh Diya, woh Diya”! Agar Diya kisine tho Telangana Ji Janta ney is Desh ko Diya. And we are proud to be contributing to the Nation,” he added.