Revanth Reddy denied ‘donkey’ charge before KTR provided proof

HYDERABAD: Before TPCC chief Revanth Reddy apologised to Congress MP Dr Shashi Tharoor, earlier on Thursday, Revanth had tried to dismiss the episode by terming the news as fake, and lashed out at MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao.

The day started with Rama Rao tweeting a TNIE report which carried the PCC chief ’s disrespectful comments against Dr Tharoor. KTR said, while tagging the report: “As the chairman of the IT standing Committee, Shashi Tharoor Ji had paid some compliments to the efforts of the Government of Telangana recently. His colleague in Parliament and PCC cheap calls him a Donkey. This is what happens when you have a 3rd rate criminal/thug leading the party (sic).”

Senior Congress leaders decided to demand for Revanth Reddy to be reprimanded for making unsavoury comments against the senior party leader at a media conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Shashi Tharoor himself, responding to Rama Rao’s tweet, tweeted: “I am sure he was only expressing his fraternal feelings.” Earlier on Thursday, Revanth’s stand was one of belligerence. Without issuing any formal rebuttal, he termed the news as fake.

He tweeted, targeting KTR: “Born liar and looter @KTRTRS can’t get away with hiding behind @ Shashi Tharoor Ji and fake news. It’s clear that you are trying to mislead current issues of child molestation and corruption charges against your family.” Nailing Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao, in his second tweet along with the audio clip, said: “While scumbags like @revanth_anumula need not be responded to: It’s important to expose filth. Here is his audio clip/comments on Tharoor.

Sent to me by a reporter. I am sure if we send it to a forensic lab, it will match his infamous #Note for Vote voice.” TNIE stands by the report it published on Wednesday. We are in possession of an audio clip of what he said when a reporter asked him for a comment on Dr Shashi Tharoor praising KTR. Following is the verbatim of what he said when a reporter asked for his comment on Dr Shashi Tharoor praising Rama Rao.

Revanth Reddy: He is IT Minister, and Shashi Tharoor came here and lauded him saying he is honest, talented and intelligent.. donkey and horse (gadha hai, ghoda hai). That donkey should be tagged (about his deeds). That donkey should know what is happening here. Speaking two-three words does not mean... Language is not knowledge Language is only communicative... communication skill. If they speak two or four words in English it will not change anything here.

Reporter (national channel): What do you think about...

Revanth: I suppose he is a donkey (Mereku Shashi Tharoor gadha lagta hai) You know the attitude of both is the same. They speak to each other in Zero Hour. You know Zero Hour

Reporter (Telugu channel): Weren’t you invited. Revanth: No I did not go to those useless fellows. If he came to meet us, then why he went there. This kind of people should be expelled.”

Cong leaders wanted to demand action

Senior Congress leaders decided to demand that Revanth Reddy be reprimanded for making unsavoury comments against the senior party leader at a media conference in Hyderabad