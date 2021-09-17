STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Station Ghanpur abuzz with rumours of encounter of Saidabad rape accused Raju

Meanwhile, police officials had to struggle a lot to keep the situation under control in Station Ghanpur.

While the face was disfigured beyond recognition, from the tattoo marks on the victim's hands and on his other body parts, police concluded that it could be Raju

While the face was disfigured beyond recognition, from the tattoo marks on the victim's hands and on his other body parts, police concluded that it could be Raju (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: It did not take much time for the news to spread like wildfire. Soon after learning that the police have spotted the body of Raju, people started flocking to the spot to see his mortal remains, as if they were eagerly waiting for this day. Meanwhile, police officials had to struggle a lot to keep the situation under control in Station Ghanpur. Major reason behind this was, soon after the incident, a rumour that “the police have ‘encountered’ Raju and left his body in railway tracks” started spreading in surrounding villages. Meanwhile, several people who saw the body wondered as to how Raju did not suffer more injuries since he was mowed down by a train moving at the speed of 100 km/hr

