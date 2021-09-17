Telangana: Woman gets 20 years jail for sexually assaulting boy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, a woman was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy in 2017. K Jyothi alias Manjula, who was 27 years at the time of the crime when she assaulted the minor and also inflicted burn marks on his genitals with a cigarette after the minor resisted the assault. The victim was under her care as she worked as a caretaker in a private school in Chandrayanagutta. The fast track court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000, following which she was shifted to Chanchalguda prison.