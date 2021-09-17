STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Woman gets 20 years jail for sexually assaulting boy

In a first, a woman was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy in 2017.

Published: 17th September 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a first, a woman was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy in 2017. K Jyothi alias Manjula, who was 27 years at the time of the crime when she assaulted the minor and also inflicted burn marks on his genitals with a cigarette after the minor resisted the assault. The victim was under her care as she worked as a caretaker in a private school in Chandrayanagutta. The fast track court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000, following which she was shifted to Chanchalguda prison.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana boy assault case
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp