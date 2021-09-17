Telangana vaccinates 4.70 lakh people against Covid in one day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to Telangana’s efforts to vaccinate the adult population completely by this month end, the State health officials administered a whopping 4.70 lakh doses in a single day. This single day highest vax coverage takes total vaccinations given in the State to 2.04 crore.

According to the officials this was done as part of a special drive which has been initiated to cover the entire adult population. Telangana has nearly 2.8 crore adult population and 1.47 crore of them have so far received at least one dose.

The day’s second dose vaccination numbers were also very high with nearly 1.67 lakh receiving second dose today. With this the total number of fully vaccinated people in State stands at 56.72 lakh. Meanwhile, the TSRTC claimed that all its 48,214 staff, including 5,034 women employees, have been vaccinated with both doses. According to officials, the corporation buses are now more safer for passengers to travel as all the staff, including 17,649 drivers and 19,722 conductors were vaccinated.