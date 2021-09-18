BJP not afraid of MIM like TRS and Congress: Amit Shah

Vivek Bhoomi and S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD: Expressing confidence that the BJP would surely form the government in Telangana after next Assembly polls, senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the saffron brigade is the only alternative to TRS in the State as Congress too is afraid of AIMIM.

Addressing a public meeting in Nirmal on the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day, Amit Shah said that both TRS and Congress are puppets in the hands of AIMIM. “The tactics of TRS seeking support from AIMIM wouldn’t yield anymore electoral results as the people of Telangana were enlightened and were looking for a government which won’t surrender their self-respect to ‘descendants of Razakars’.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

flashes the victory sign at a

well-attended public meeting in

Nirmal on Friday

Recalling the sacrifices made by freedom fighters like Ramji Gond, Komaram Bheem, Swami Ramamand Tirtha, Suravaram Pratapa Reddy and Dasaradhi Rangacharya for the liberation of Hyderabad State from Nizams rule, he wondered what was stopping Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from observing September 17 as Liberation Day, a demand the latter had pressed for several times during the statehood movement.

“Adivasis fought against the British and the Nizams in 1960s. Thousand soldiers led by Ramji Gond were hanged to death from the banyan tree here. Don’t you remember their sacrifices,” he asked KCR, while criticising the latter for his cowardice in not going against the interests of AIMIM.

Describing BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra as a movement against the TRS’ fear of AIMIM and its dynastic politics as well as a fight for the interests of Avidasis, Dalits, mothers and daughters of Telangana, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shar predicted that by the time Sanjay covers all 119 Assembly constituencies in the State, seeds would have been sown for BJP to come to power in Telangana.

“TRS feels that they can buy votes with money. The people of Huzurabad must decide whether they want the money being offered by TRS or a sincere leader like Eatala Rajender,” he said while also urging the people to bless BJP in all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in 2024 parliamentary elections.

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel gave Telangana its freedom. Only if AIMIM-backed TRS is removed from power, can a strong pro-poor government free from dynasty politics can be formed, which is possible only if BJP comes to power ,” he said. Earlier, Amit Shah hoisted the national flag and paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Ramji Gond, Komaram Bheem and other freedom fighters.

‘Will celebrate Liberation Day’

During the public meeting, Amit Shah declared that BJP will officially celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day when the party comes to power in TS