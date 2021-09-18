Doctorss move Telangana State Human Rights Commission over poor infra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association filed two complaints in the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) alleging crucial medical equipment, like cathlabs, MRI scanners etc, was non-functional in State hospitals. The doctors also found fault with the user charges collected at various tertiary care hospitals.

The complaint read, “Important infrastructures, like cardiac catheterization labs, MRI scanner, ultrasound scanner, 2D-echo and vital monitoring machines, are not functioning due to lack of maintenance in Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital, forcing poor people to go to private establishments.”

The SHRC will hear the matter on October 3.