Free Telangana Talli from clutches of KCR and family, implores BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his public meeting at Nirmal on Friday for refusing to celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day. Criticising the CM for not hoisting the Tricolour on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar demanded that the former tender an apology to the people of Telangana for insulting them.

He recalled how Rao had asked K Rosaiah, former chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh to observe September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day. The BJP State chief questioned as to what had happened now to Rao’s claims about protecting the self-respect of the people of Telangana.

Pointing out how the Chief Minister had “insulted” Sardar Vallabhai Patel in the Legislative Assembly after coming to power, Sanjay Kumar implored TRS MLAs to join the BJP’s movement, if they indeed had Telangana blood flowing in their veins.

“I was informed that a so-called intellectual advised KCR against celebrating Telangana’s liberation movement because the former felt that the bloody history needed to be forgotten. If that intellectual comes here, we will hang him right here where a thousand martyrs laid down their lives fighting for their land,” Sanjay Kumar roared.

Observing that the CM only wanted his family’s history to be passed on to generations, Sanjay Kumar assured that apart from the history of Telangana freedom fighters, the corrupt practices of KCR too would be introduced in school syllabi, when BJP came to power in Telangana. “Telangana Talli has been chained and crying for help. It is time for BJP workers to free her,” he urged.