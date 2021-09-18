STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Free Telangana Talli from clutches of KCR and family, implores BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar  

The BJP State chief questioned as to what had happened now to Rao’s claims about protecting the self-respect of the people of Telangana. 

Published: 18th September 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his public meeting at Nirmal on Friday for refusing to celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day. Criticising the CM for not hoisting the Tricolour on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar demanded that the former tender an apology to the people of Telangana for insulting them.

He recalled how Rao had asked K Rosaiah, former chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh to observe September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day. The BJP State chief questioned as to what had happened now to Rao’s claims about protecting the self-respect of the people of Telangana. 

Pointing out how the Chief Minister had “insulted” Sardar Vallabhai Patel in the Legislative Assembly after coming to power, Sanjay Kumar implored TRS MLAs to join the BJP’s movement, if they indeed had Telangana blood flowing in their veins.

“I was informed that a so-called intellectual advised KCR against celebrating Telangana’s liberation movement because the former felt that the bloody history needed to be forgotten. If that intellectual comes here, we will hang him right here where a thousand martyrs laid down their lives fighting for their land,” Sanjay Kumar roared.

Observing that the CM only wanted his family’s history to be passed on to generations, Sanjay Kumar assured that apart from the history of Telangana freedom fighters, the corrupt practices of KCR too would be introduced in school syllabi, when BJP came to power in Telangana. “Telangana Talli has been chained and crying for help. It is time for BJP workers to free her,” he urged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar   K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp