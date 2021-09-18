STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Have nothing to do with drugs case': KTR refutes Revanth Reddy's charges

Revanth Reddy alleged that "father (KCR) became a brand ambassador for drunkards and son (KTR) became a brand ambassador for cinema stars, who are using drugs". 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refuting the allegations of PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that he was nothing to do with the drugs case. Rama Rao said he was ready to give samples for drug tests and asked whether Rahul Gandhi too would give samples for drug testing.

In an informal chat with reporters at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao said that "I have nothing to do with drugs. I will give blood, hair, and even liver samples. Whether AICC leader Rahul Gandhi too will give his samples?," Rama Rao shot back to Revanth Reddy.

At a public meeting in Gajwel on Friday, Revanth Reddy alleged that "father (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) became a brand ambassador for drunkards and son (IT Minister KT Rama Rao) became a brand ambassador for cinema stars, who are using drugs". 

Reacting to these comments, Rama Rao offered to give his samples for drug testing. A Congress leader also submitted a letter on Friday to the Enforcement Directorate with a request to investigate the role of KT Rama Rao in the drugs case. Rama Rao called that small-time Congress leader a "bufoon".

On the allegations against his father (KCR), Rama Rao wondered: "whether liquor sales are increasing in the state without anyone drinking?. Is KCR only taking alcohol?. All are taking alcohol".

Rama Rao said that they would tolerate allegations against individual leaders. But, some Opposition leaders were even showing Telangana in poor light. Those who blame or abuse Telangana would soon face "sedition" cases, he warned.

