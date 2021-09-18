K Keshava Rao: Opposition politicising Merger Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS secretary-general K Keshava Rao hoisted the National Flag at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, marking the anniversary of merger of Hyderabad State with the Union government. Keshava Rao said that there was no need for a dispute over September 17. “It is Merger Day. Hyderabad State did not get Independence on August 15. September 17 is a happy day for us,” the TRS secretary-general said. He alleged that Opposition parties were raking up unnecessary controversies.