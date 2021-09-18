Maoist leader Sharadakka surrenders due to ill health

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) Jajjeri Sammakka surrendered before Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy here on Friday. She was married to late Haribhushan, former secretary of the Maoist party Telangana State Committee (TSC) and a Central Committee Member (CCM) of the banned outfit.

Jajjeri Samakka, popularly known as Sharadakka, last served as a divisional committee member, guiding Cherla Shabari area committee. She hails from Gangaram village in Mahabubabad district. Sharadakka joined the banned outfit while her husband was working as the commander of Pandava Dalam. According to senior police officials, Sharadakka decided to give up arms due to health problems. The DGP stated that the death of Haribhushan, due to Covid, also influenced her decision to join the social mainstream.

It may be mentioned here that Haribhushan died, after contracting the virus, on June 21, 2021. Detailing her contributions to the party, the DGP said that she worked in Kinnera Dalam during 1997-98, and then for the North Telangana Special Zonal Committee (NTSZC) from 1999 to 2000 as a first platoon member.

She also worked with the sixth platoon (protection team) between 2000 and 2004, and then as Cherla LOS commander from 2005 to 2008. Though she surrendered before the police on July 28, 2008, Sharadakka returned to the Maoist fold soon. She was involved in six fire exchanges. She informed the personnel that at least 20 activists, belonging to various divisions, have given up arms in the past few months.

‘More willing to quit’

“Two other leaders — Raji Reddy alias Venkatesh and Azad — are also willing to surrender. But the party leadership is not allowing them to do so,” Sharadakka told the police officials