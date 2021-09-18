STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Migrated families return to Chintakani for Dalit Bandhu

Most of these SCs moved to other places in search of livelihood; 4,719 families gear up to receive benefits of TS govt’s flagship prog

Published: 18th September 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A festive mood has gripped Chintakani mandal under Madhira Assembly segment in Khammam district after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme in four more mandals, besides the pilot project in Huzurabad.All 4,719 SC families hailing from the mandal are now eagerly waiting for the implementation of the government’s flagship programme. 

According to sources, about 1,487 Chintakani SC families that had previously migrated to other parts of the State, in search of livelihood, have also started returning to their native mandal to receive Dalit Bandhu benefits. In the meantime, these families are scared that the authorities might reject their applications stating that they migrated to other places a long time ago. When Express spoke to a few such persons, they shared the fear while pointing out that they still have their old addresses in all necessary ID cards. 

K Raghava, an SC man hailing from Chintakani mandal headquarters, said: “Me and my family don’t own any land in the mandal and migrated to Hyderabad a few years ago to work as daily wage labourers. However, after the State government announced its decision to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme in Chintakani, we returned hoping that it would change our lives forever.”

About 800 of the total 1,487 migrated families, have already returned to Chintakani, while the remaining ones will be here in a few days. According to sources, 1,538 of the total 4,719 SC families in the mandal do not possess any land.N Srikanth, who migrated to Vijayawada a few years ago to work as an electrician, said: “We are extremely happy that the government chose our mandal to implement the first phase of Dalit Bandhu.” 

Though the potential beneficiaries have already geared up to receive Dalit Bandhu benefits, the authorities concerned have not received any guidelines yet. An official, who wished to remain anonymous, also said that they are awaiting a final “go-ahead” from the higher-ups. Chintakani has a total of 13,054 SCs, living in 33 hamlets across the mandal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit Bandhu Migrated families return
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp