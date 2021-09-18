STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Citizens seek relocation of Nizamabad bus stand

Since Nizamabad has been witnessing development at a brisk pace, citizens are now focused on bringing the notice of elected representatives to the matter yet again.

Published: 18th September 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Nizamabad bus stand

Nizamabad bus stand

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: With Nizamabad (Rural) MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan’s appointment as the Chairman of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), ‘the relocation of Nizamabad bus stand’ has once again become the hot topic in local circles. 

Though the authorities had previously considered relocating the bus stand from the existing land, located adjacent to the Government General Hospital (GGH), they couldn’t materialise the plan due to various reasons.According to sources, it was after the government decided to hand over this particular piece of land to the GGH management that the TSRTC started preparing proposals for the relocation.

It may be recalled that MLC K Kavitha had, during her tenure as a Parliamentarian, held talks with the officials concerned to this regard. In one of the meetings, they even considered shifting the bus stand to the R&B office premises that had about six acres of vacant space.

During further talks, the officials also discussed on the possibilities of shifting the bus stand to the new collectorate premises or to Yellammagutta area. However, the authorities have not been able to zero in on a particular area till now. Since Nizamabad has been witnessing development at a brisk pace, citizens are now focused on bringing the notice of elected representatives to the matter yet again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizamabad bus stand Nizamabad bus stand relocation
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp