Telangana: Citizens seek relocation of Nizamabad bus stand

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: With Nizamabad (Rural) MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan’s appointment as the Chairman of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), ‘the relocation of Nizamabad bus stand’ has once again become the hot topic in local circles.

Though the authorities had previously considered relocating the bus stand from the existing land, located adjacent to the Government General Hospital (GGH), they couldn’t materialise the plan due to various reasons.According to sources, it was after the government decided to hand over this particular piece of land to the GGH management that the TSRTC started preparing proposals for the relocation.

It may be recalled that MLC K Kavitha had, during her tenure as a Parliamentarian, held talks with the officials concerned to this regard. In one of the meetings, they even considered shifting the bus stand to the R&B office premises that had about six acres of vacant space.

During further talks, the officials also discussed on the possibilities of shifting the bus stand to the new collectorate premises or to Yellammagutta area. However, the authorities have not been able to zero in on a particular area till now. Since Nizamabad has been witnessing development at a brisk pace, citizens are now focused on bringing the notice of elected representatives to the matter yet again.