Telangana: Officials raze makeshift huts erected by poor people on 2BHK land

KARIMNAGAR: Tension prevailed at Ramakrishna Colony in Thimmapur mandal on Friday, after the authorities razed several makeshift houses erected by poor people on a land that was designated for the construction of double bedroom houses.

Though local MLA Rasamayi Balakishan laid the foundation stone for 30 2BHKs back in 2017 itself, the officials have not been able to commence the construction works till date. In light of this, a group of beneficiaries erected makeshift houses on the said land. They alleged that the eviction drive was taken up based on a complaint filed by ruling party leaders. The beneficiaries also alleged that a person named Gangu Raju, a TRS agent, was behind the incident.