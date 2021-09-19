Abuse Telangana, face sedition cases: TRS leader KT Rama Rao warns Opposition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday, September 18, 2021, warned the party’s political opponents that they would face ‘sedition cases’ if they blamed or abused Telangana. “We can tolerate allegations against individual leaders. But, some opposition leaders are even showing Telangana in a poor light. Those who blame or abuse Telangana will soon face sedition cases,” he said.

In an informal chat with reporters at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, Rama Rao also said that those leaders who were talking as they wished would be exposed thoroughly before the public. He reiterated this, saying, ‘eenth ka jawaab patthar se denge.’

Refuting allegations of PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao said he had nothing to do with the 2017 drugs case, in which many Tollywood personalities are accused. He said he was ready to give samples for drug tests and asked whether Rahul Gandhi too would give his samples.

“I have nothing to do with drugs. I will give blood, hair and even liver samples. Will AICC leader Rahul Gandhi also give his samples?” he asked. At a public meeting in Gajwel on Friday, Revanth had said: “father (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) became brand ambassador for drunkards and son (Rama Rao) became brand ambassador for cinema stars, who are using drugs.”