Telangana ministers meet over Podu lands issue, tribal rights also discussed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cabinet subcommittee met on Saturday, September 18, 2021, to discuss the growing tensions around Podu lands. While the committee has decided to meet again on September 24, the stress was upon implementing the Forest Act while conserving the rights of tribals as well. The meeting was attended by Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy, Tribal Affairs Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Energy Minister Jagadeeshwar Reddy along with senior officials from the government including Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Across the two-hour discussions, the focus was on how forest land could be conserved while keeping in line with the Recognition of Forest Rights Act, 2006. It may be recalled that only two days ago, in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, a forest officer along with her team were attacked and had escaped with minor burns and injuries. The incident is only one amongst several others occurring every few months in the State.