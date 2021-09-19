STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana ministers meet over Podu lands issue, tribal rights also discussed

Across the two-hour discussions, the focus was on how forest land could be conserved while keeping in line with the Recognition of Forest Rights Act, 2006. 

Published: 19th September 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana Cabinet subcommittee met on Saturday, September 18, 2021, to discuss the growing tensions around Podu lands. While the committee has decided to meet again on September 24, the stress was upon implementing the Forest Act while conserving the rights of tribals as well. The meeting was attended by Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy, Tribal Affairs Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Energy Minister Jagadeeshwar Reddy along with senior officials from the government including Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Across the two-hour discussions, the focus was on how forest land could be conserved while keeping in line with the Recognition of Forest Rights Act, 2006. It may be recalled that only two days ago, in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, a forest officer along with her team were attacked and had escaped with minor burns and injuries. The incident is only one amongst several others occurring every few months in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Cabinet Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy Tribal Affairs Minister Satyavathi Rathod Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar Energy Minister Jagadeeshwar Reddy Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp