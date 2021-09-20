Dalit Bandhu not on basis of affiliation: CLP

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Pointing out that certain politicians with vested interests were approaching SCs in Chintakani mandal claiming that they could help them get Dalit Bandhu benefits in a quick manner, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka requested the SCs not to fall into such traps.

“These middlemen are luring SCs into joining their party by saying that they will help receive Dalit Bandhu benefits. Please don’t trust such people. All SCs will receive Dalit Bandhu benefits, irrespective of their political affiliations,” Bhatti Vikramarka said, in Khammam on Sunday.