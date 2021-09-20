STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Dalit Bandhu not on basis of affiliation: CLP

All SCs will receive Dalit Bandhu benefits, irrespective of their political affiliations,” Bhatti Vikramarka said, in Khammam on Sunday.

Published: 20th September 2021 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Pointing out that certain politicians with vested interests were approaching SCs in Chintakani mandal claiming that they could help them get Dalit Bandhu benefits in a quick manner, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka requested the SCs not to fall into such traps.

“These middlemen are luring SCs into joining their party by saying that they will help receive Dalit Bandhu benefits. Please don’t trust such people. All SCs will receive Dalit Bandhu benefits, irrespective of their political affiliations,” Bhatti Vikramarka said, in Khammam on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit Bandhu
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp