Grow crops other than paddy: Telangana Minister Gangula Kamalakar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Pointing out that the Centre has made it clear that it would not be able to procure parboiled rice anymore, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, on Sunday, advised the farmers to take up cultivation of other crops.

He also lambasted the Union government for this decision, stating that according to the Constitution, it was the responsibility of the Centre to purchase, store, market and export paddy.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed gram panchayat building at Taharakondapur here. The building was constructed at a cost of `20 lakh.