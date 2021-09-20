Teachers’ vacancies will be filled by year end, says TSCHE chairman

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Admitting that there was an urgent need for teachers’ appointments in the State, Prof R Limbadri, chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), said that by the end of this year, all teachers’ vacancies at educational institutions in the State would be filled.

In an interview with Express, the newly appointed chairman of TSCHE talked about the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Telangana, increase of fees and poor enrolment at higher educational institutions in the State.

Speaking on appointment of teachers, he said, “This problem exists in the entire country, including IIMs and IITs, as it does in the State. However, the Telangana government is working on it. We accept that recruitment has to definitely take place. But, I am sure that by the end of this year, all vacancies in government colleges will be filled. Already, a calendar has been prepared and actions are being taken for the process.”

‘State ready for NEP’

Stating that the government has been preparing to implement NEP for a long time now, the chairman said under the policy, a new cluster system was being introduced in the State. “The aim behind this system is to share resources among the top colleges, by which students can benefit the most. For this, three committees — one for administrative, another for academic, and the third for credit transformer system — were set up. The committees have given reports on the implementation of NEP and have provided practical solutions for possible bottlenecks.”