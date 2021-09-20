Telangana: 24-year-old TB patient dies after consuming food at eatery

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man who was suffering from Tuberculosis (TB) died at a restaurant in Narsampet town, on Sunday.

The incident happened while the victim, B Prasad, was about to leave after having lunch at the restaurant. Soon after having food, with a friend, Prasad started coughing and vomiting blood and died on the spot.

Speaking to Express, Narsampet municipal commissioner S Vidhyadhar said that they have collected food samples from the eatery for analysis. He pointed out that an official team had seized stale meat from the restaurant — identified as Royal Food Court Biryani — a few days ago.

Narsampet ACP CHRV Phaninder said that since his family members have not filed a complaint, they haven’t registered a case.