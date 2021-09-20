STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: 24-year-old TB patient dies after consuming food at eatery

The incident happened while the victim, B Prasad, was about to leave after having lunch at the restaurant. Soon after having food, Prasad started coughing and vomiting blood and died on the spot.

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man who was suffering from Tuberculosis (TB) died at a restaurant in Narsampet town, on Sunday.  

The incident happened while the victim, B Prasad, was about to leave after having lunch at the restaurant. Soon after having food, with a friend, Prasad started coughing and vomiting blood and died on the spot.

Speaking to Express, Narsampet municipal commissioner S Vidhyadhar said that they have collected food samples from the eatery for analysis. He pointed out that an official team had seized stale meat from the restaurant — identified as Royal Food Court Biryani — a few days ago.

Narsampet ACP CHRV Phaninder said that since his family members have not filed a complaint, they haven’t registered a case.

