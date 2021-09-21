208 new Covid cases in Telangana, two die 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 208 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, with 45,274 tests conducted. With this, the State’s active cases are at 4,991, going below 5,000 after the second wave for the first time. The State also saw 220 recoveries on the day. The highest caseload was from GHMC with 49 cases, followed 20 cases in Warangal, 15 in Karimnagar and 12 cases in Khammam. Two individuals lost their lives to the virus on the day, making it a total of 3,906 deaths caused by the pandemic.