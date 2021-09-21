A little govt push can help tribals get respite in Adilabad

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: It appears if neither the Centre nor the State government give two hoots about the development of tourism spots in erstwhile Adilabad district. Though the northern district is rich in astounding spots that attract thousands of tourists from all over the country, official negligence has been taking a toll on it. Despite having a clear idea that the development of these spots will help Adivasis get more employment opportunities, the officials have not been keen on pressurising the governments into taking up special programmes.

It may be mentioned here that apart from the well-known Kawal Tiger Reserve, Shivaram Crocodile Wildlife Sanctuary, Basara Temple, Kadam project and Shamgarh Fort, the erstwhile district has several waterfalls in Agency areas. Though TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, during the Assembly elections, likened Adilabad to Kashmir, he and the TRS government seldom did anything for the upkeep of these areas.

According to Tourism Department officials, the State government had, soon after the formation of Telangana in 2014, sought a report from them on major tourist destinations in the erstwhile district. As per instructions of the higher-ups, they even sent a proposal to the government requesting the release of Rs 72 crore for the comprehensive development of these areas. Though it’s been almost seven years, the government is yet to release any funds.

In the meantime, though the authorities had sent a proposal to the Centre seeking the release of `141 crore, under Tribal Tourism Circuit, it only sanctioned Rs 9.96 crore last year. Apart from major waterfalls such as Kuntala, Pochera and Mitte, which attract tourists from far-off places as well, the officials recently discovered a beautiful one in Chintala Madaram, Kumrambheem-Asifabad district.

Tribal leaders say that if the governments put a little effort into the development of these waterfalls, it will provide Adivasis the much-awaited respite as they will get jobs as tourist guides, security personnel etc.

Despite being the highest waterfall in the State, Kuntala too is lagging way behind in development. Though the then Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna had planned to construct a suspension bridge, like the Laknavaram Bridge in Warangal, the plan is yet to see the light of the day.