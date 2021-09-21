STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi slams battles over drugs case

On Monday, Sanjay continued his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Tadwai mandal of Yellareddy Assembly constituency in the district.

Published: 21st September 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY : BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that if the State government did not resolve the podu lands issue before October 2, the saffron party would lay siege to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse.

On Monday, Sanjay continued his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Tadwai mandal of Yellareddy Assembly constituency in the district. He addressed residents of several villages and also interacted with individuals about the issues they were facing. He hoisted BJP flags at several places and performed special pujas for cows.

In his speeches, multiple times he said that even after seven years of being in power, the TRS government had not resolved any problems faced by people of the State. He alleged that in fact, the government had created several new problems. The BJP State chief strongly criticised the personal challenges TRS and Congress leaders were throwing at each other on the drugs issue, and said the issue would not be resolved by such challenges.

