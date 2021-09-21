Cops alert as Maoists gear up for formation week

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Ahead of the Maoist party formation week celebrations from September 21 to 27, a high alert has been sounded in the agency areas and border villages of Telangana and Chhattisgarh. The Maoist party has grand plans for the celebration. Party members have been visiting villages in the border areas for the past few days and appealing tribals to participate in meetings. As their movements in forest areas of Telangana’s border villages have increased, the police forces have intensified combing operations along the border.

Bhadradri-Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt, via a press release issued here on Monday, stated: “We have information that Maoists are planning a meeting with residents of Puttapadu and Pesallapadu villages on Tuesday and inviting the residents to participate in it.” The SP alleged that Maoists are forcing tribals to attend meetings and threatening to impose a `1,000 fine on those who fail to heed them.

Dutt added, “It is also learnt that Maoists have ordered the tribals to bring essential commodities with them when they come to attend the meeting.” He said tribal families were already suffering a lot due to lack of food and money. The SP appealed to the tribals to not support Maoists and not to participate in their meetings.