Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a gap of almost 10 days, heavy rains returned to pound several parts of the State on Monday. While the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad experienced moderate rainfall, heavy rains lashed other parts of the State, crippling normal life. By evening, Chitkul in Medak district received highest rainfall of 139.8 mm, followed by Aliabad in Medchal-Malkajgiri (119 mm), Bhongir in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri (101 mm), Ramagundam in Peddapalli (98.3 mm) and Bahadurpura in Hyderabad (91 mm). Rains caused water-logging in low lying areas across Hyderabad, causing severe inconvenience to the local residents. Vehicular movement was also affected in some parts of the city with motorists struggling to drive through the flooded areas. Power cuts were also reported in some parts of the city.

Commuters had tough time crossing the Moosarambagh bridge as the entire stretch was filled with water. One of the main streets near Bahadurpura nala turned into a virtual pool and traffic came to a standstill for a long time due to rising water level in the area.

The cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts now lay over Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, many parts of the State have been witnessing heavy rainfall.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumarambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts on Tuesday.

During the last 24 hours, very high rainfall of 99.4 mm was recorded at Gudur in Mahabubabad district, while maximum temperature was registered at Nagula Vancha in Khammam (37.4 degree Celsius). Under GHMC limits, Kukatpally reported highest rainfall of 30 mm in the last 24 hours.

POLICE FIND BODY OF TEEN WHO DROWNED IN WATERFALL

Adilabad: A day after a 17-year-old accidentally drowned in the Chintala Madaram waterfall at Tiryani mandal in Kumrambheem-Asifabad, the police recovered his body on Monday. Amith Pratap Chowdary, the deceased teen, was on a picnic with a group of friends when the incident happened. Though the police and expert swimmers launched searches on Sunday itself, they couldn’t trace the body of Amith Pratap Chowdary since the water was in spate. The teen’s body was handed over to his relatives after conducting postmortem examination. Tiryani SI P Rama Rao said that they have registered a case and launched an investigation. Meanwhile, Chintala Madaram gram panchayat officials organised a meeting with the forest and police officials here on Monday and passed a resolution refraining tourists from entering the waterfalls

4 RC GATES OF SRSP LIFTED OWING TO HEAVY INFLOWS

NIZAMABAD: With heavy rains lashing various parts of Telangana, the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) has started receiving heavy inflows. In light of this, the officials concerned lifted four of its RC gates, at 5.30pm on Monday, to release water into the Godavari river. According to official sources, the outflow at SRSP was 12,480 cusecs on Monday evening. However, the officials increased the outflow to 24,970 cusecs, late on Monday night, as the reservoir continued to receive heavy inflows from its upstream areas. The SRSP currently has 90.313 tmcft of water as against its FRL of 1,091 feet. The reservoir was receiving water at a rate of 45,650 cusecs by Monday night

LIGHTNING STRIKE KILLS WOMAN, INFANT

Adilabad: In a tragic incident, a woman and her eight-month-old toddler died after being struck by lightning in Mancherial district on Monday. The deceased persons have been identified as Mounica, 35, and Srihaan. Meanwhile, Mounica’s husband A Venkatesh, 40, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital after receiving injuries in the incident. According to police, Venkatesh, hailing from Godavarikhani village in Peddapalli district, settled in Naspur a few years back. He works as a driver. Venkatesh and Mounica were returning home after taking the infant to a hospital when the lightning struck their two-wheeler. While the woman and the infant died on spot, Venkatesh sustained severe injuries. On learning about the incident, District Collector Bharati Holikeri and Mancherial ACP Akhil Mahajan visited the hospital and took stock of his health condition. The Collector said that they would provide compensation to the victim