PCC chief continues to tie drugs case to KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Urging politicians and celebrities alike, including Minister KT Rama Rao, to undergo a drug test, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy revived the #WhiteChallenge at Martyrs Memorial in Gunpark on Monday. Revanth, who had earlier challenged Rama Rao to arrive at the location by afternoon, reached the spot along with scores of party workers. Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who also accepted the PCC chief’s challenge, was also present. The ‘wait for KTR’ later turned into a demonstration, where partymen started raising slogans against the alleged failure of the State government to keep the drug mafia under check.

The Congress leader once again urged Rama Rao to come for a drug test as and when he was ready, so that they both undergo a drug test together at Osmania General Hospital. He said he was not asking for Rama Rao’s assets, but only his blood samples required for the test. Reacting to the TRS working president’s tweets over the issue, the PCC chief said today Rama Rao wanted the drug test to be conducted in Delhi, while tomorrow he might ask Ivanka Trump to accompany him for the test.

He questioned why the Minister was getting worried when the investigating agencies were summoning film stars for questioning in drug cases, and ridiculed the latter’s threat of filing a case against him.

Next training his guns on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Revanth said Rao should conduct surprise visits at nights on weekends to check how anti-social activities were ruining the society, saying the younger generation was falling prey to vices.