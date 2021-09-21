STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revanth falsely linked KTR travels to drug use: Plea

The petition said the Right to Reputation was a fundamental right of an individual.

Published: 21st September 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

PCC chief A Revanth Reddy at the Martyrs Memorial in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s advocates, on Monday, submitted video clips of TPCC president Revanth Reddy’s press meet from August 27 to the City Civil Courts, where the Minister’s defamation petition against the MP has been filed. In the clips, Revanth was heard saying that Rama Rao had recently visited Goa and was in an “anxious mood”. He had also alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigating the Tollywood drugs case had served notices on several close associates of Rama Rao. 

“Without any proof or evidence, he (Revanth) has sought to indicate that KTR has been a habitual user of banned drugs. He has categorically sought to claim that the Minister had travelled to Goa recently and is further seeking to link his travel to the use of drugs,” the petition said.

The petition said the Right to Reputation was a fundamental right of an individual. “If such derogatory statements are permitted to remain on news platforms, irreparable injury and harm will be caused to KTR,” Rama Rao’s advocates said. 

WILL YOU APOLOGISE IF I GET CLEAN CHIT, KTR ASKS REVANTH VIA TWEET

After Revanth had challenged him to a drug test, Rama Rao tweeted: “I am ready for any test & will travel to AIIMS Delhi if Rahul Gandhi is willing to join. It’s below my dignity to do it with Cherlapally jail alumni If I take the test & get a clean chit, will you apologise & quit your posts? Are you ready for a lie detector test on #Note4Vote [sic]”.

