Telangana Housing Board told to pay Rs 20,000 as costs

A single judge order of the court directed the respondent Housing Board to register the villas within one week and pay `10,000 as costs to the petitioners.

Published: 21st September 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar imposed costs of Rs 10,000 each on the Telangana Housing Board, in two appeal cases on Monday. Finding fault with Board in delaying registration of sale deeds in favour of purchasers, the court directed the authorities concerned to register the flats/villas in favour of purchasers within a week and to pay the petitioners `10,000 within four weeks. 

The Housing Board had entered an MoU with Ramky Infrastructure to develop about 32.69 acres in Girmajipet and Laxmipura villages at Warangal. In the said layout, T Shobha Rani, V Madhavi and three others had purchased villas, paid the entire sale consideration and had occupied the villas. But the Housing Board authorities did not register the villas, due to which they approached the High Court. 

A single judge order of the court directed the respondent Housing Board to register the villas within one week and pay `10,000 as costs to the petitioners. Aggrieved by the orders, the Board then appealed to the division bench. However, the division bench upheld the previous orders. 

The bench said that purchasers can’t be relegated to approach civil courts seeking their redressal of grievances, and if there exists any dispute between the developers and the board, they should settle their scores without making the purchasers suffer. The petitioners had purchased the dwelling units ten years ago from Ramky Infrastructure. The project was conceived by the Housing Board.

