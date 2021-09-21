USAID team visits State
HYDERABAD: A United States Agency for International Development (USAID) team visited Telangana on Monday to review how the Forest Plus 2.0 programme was being implemented in the State. Telangana officials took the USAID team through the success story seen in Medak district where plantations were done based on forest ecosystem to conserve forests and enhance livelihoods of the forest-dependent communities.