YSRTP chief Sharmila to now launch padayatra

The campaign, which will last close to a year, will conclude at the same place from where it starts. 

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila makes a point during her first media conference at the YSRTP party office in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party (File photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With  an objective to highlight the unemployment issue in the State, YSRTP chief YS Sharmila will be launching her own padayatra -- Praja Prasthanam from Chevella on October 20. 
Revealing her plans here on Monday, she said that she would cover 90 constituencies, excluding those under GHMC limits, and walk an averaage of 12 to 15 km per day. The campaign, which will last close to a year, will conclude at the same place from where it starts. 

“Close to 7,000 unemployed youth have committed suicide after KCR’s government came to power. Besides highlighting the unemployment issues, I will also expose the State leadership of BJP and Congress parties which sold themselves to KCR,” she said. Recalling her father former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s padayatra, she said her efforts were directed towards taking forward her father’s welfare schemes.

