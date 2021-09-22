STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Classes held in open as Jangaon school in disrepair

Speaking to Express, a staffer of the school said that officials were well aware of the condition of the building, but had turned a blind eye.

Published: 22nd September 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

A teacher of Zilla Parishad Secondary School - Girls at Gokulnagar in Jangaon town conducts a class in the playground

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

JANGON: The students of Zilla Parishad Secondary School - Girls (ZPSS-G) at Gokulnagar in Jangaon town are forced to study without a roof in the school’s playground, as all eight classrooms are in a dilapidated condition.Apart from this, the building itself, about six decades old, is in a very bad shape and needs immediate attention of the district’s School Education Department and District Administration authorities.

When Express visited the school, teachers were conducting classes in the school’s playground. The 167 students from classes VI to X studying in the school don’t have access to separate labs, sports facilities or a computer lab due to the state of the buildings. Ironically, the neglected school is located just 600 meters from the district collectorate office.

Locals say they had already raised the issue and submitted a representation to higher officials and to Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy in as long ago as 2018. The MLA in turn had submitted a letter to Telangana State Education Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC) to demolish the old building and construct a new one. But so far, nothing has been done to improve the situation.

Speaking to Express, a staffer of the school said that officials were well aware of the condition of the building, but had turned a blind eye. Zilla Parishad authorities had prepared proposals to construct a new building at an estimated cost of Rs 92 lakh, and had submitted it to the concerned department for release of funds in 2018, but till now, not a single rupee has been sanctioned for the school, the staffer said.

When Express contacted Jangaon District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah, he said he had discussed the school’s condition with the District Education Officer (DEO), and the proposals had been sent again to the department concerned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jangaon Telangana
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp