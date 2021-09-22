STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Implement SC scheme in Dubbaka, says Raghunandan

He also hit out at the Chief Minister saying that if the K Chandrasekhar Rao really loves the SC community, he should extend the Dalit Bandhu scheme in his home district of Siddipet.

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao of the BJP stated that the government should implement Dalit Bandhu immediately in Dubbaka Assembly constituency. He held a one-day deeksha demanding the immediate implementation of the SC scheme, saying that he will show a befitting answer to the TRS in the next Assembly elections if his demands are not met. 

He also hit out at the Chief Minister saying that if the K Chandrasekhar Rao really loves the SC community, he should extend the Dalit Bandhu scheme in his home district of Siddipet. He said that the CM was trying to deceive people by promising Rs 10 lakh even though the Rs 2,000 pension is still unpaid to the widows. Raghunandan Rao said he would also organise a padayatra from Tank Bund to the Assembly, on the opening day of the Assembly sessions.

Money for ryots diverted to Dalit Bandhu: BJP
Former MP and BJP leader Vijayashanti said that only a few farmers had received the loan waiver amount in their account by August 26. Of the six lakh farmers, 4.97 lakh farmers didn’t receive even a single penny and an outstanding amount of Rs 1,682 crore is due to the farmers, Vijayashanti alleged. She urged people to teach TRS a befitting lesson in near future

