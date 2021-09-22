No public rule, only family rule in Telangana: Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Hitting out at the ruling TRS, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that there’s no public rule in Telangana, there’s only family rule.

Speaking at BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra in Kamareddy district, he assured the large crowd that the BJP will not only win the Huzurabad bypoll, but also the Assembly elections in 2023.

He said that corruption was rampant in the State and questioned the government on the failure to provide jobs to unemployed youth. He claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has forgotten all the promises after becoming the CM.

He said that the TRS is misleading the people and urged them to vote the pink party out of power. Javadekar added that the funds to the State have increased with Prime Minister Narender Modi at helm in the Centre, while saying there is a special focus to build highways in Telangana.

He lauded Sanjay Kumar for taking out the walkathon to learn about the issues faced by people in the State. The BJP State chief has covered over 300 km in the yatra.