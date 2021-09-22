Revanth restrained, but rivalry rages on

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad City Civil Court, on Tuesday, directed TPCC president A Revanth Reddy not to make any defamatory statements against MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. After hearing the defamation suit filed by the Minister, the court asked Revanth not to make comments linking Rama Rao to the 2017 Tollywood drugs case and issued an interim injunction order to this effect.

The court further directed Revanth to file his counter in the case within four weeks and posted the matter to October 20 for further hearing. Rama Rao had filed the defamation suit on Monday, accusing Revanth of defaming him with ‘baseless allegations’.

Police break off a clash between TRS and Congress workers in front of TPCC president Revanth Reddy’s residence, in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Sticks and stones...

Earlier in the day, several Congress and TRS workers clashed at Revanth’s residence in Jubilee Hills. The trouble began when the ruling party workers attempted to lay siege to his house, in retaliation to his ‘disparaging’ remarks against Rama Rao. As they began burning an effigy of the TPCC chief, Congress men charged at them with sticks, triggering a free-for-all.

Revanth was not home at the time of the incident. “About 15 men tried to barge into the house. They carried an effigy and sticks to support a cut-out of Revanth. We had to resist them or they would have stormed the house,” a Congress worker said.