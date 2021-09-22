Security tightened in border districts as Maoists observe Martyrs Week

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY/MULUGU: Security has been tightened and combing operations have been intensified in the Maoist-hit villages in Mulugu, Mahabubabad and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts, situated in the border areas of Telangana-Chhattisgarh, in the wake of the 17th Maoist Martyrs Week, which began on Tuesday.

Additional forces were deployed at Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KILP) at Medigadda barrage, Annaram barrage and Kannepalli pumphouse, which are in the forested Mahadevpur mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The police have been asked to stay on alert in the three border districts. Additional companies of the police were also roped in to guard the Agency areas near Godavari.

Speaking to Express, Kataram DSP Bonala Kishan said that security forces are deployed at KLIP and several teams are also visiting the Maoist-hit villages. The teams are interacting with the tribals and are creating awareness, he added. He said that five police teams are carrying out combing operations in areas on the border.

They have also asked the residents of Agency areas to inform the law enforcement authorities about any suspicious movement by any new persons, Kishan added.

Significance of Maoist Martyrs Week

Maoist leaders organise memorial meetings and pay homage to the militants who lost their lives. They also hold meetings to create awareness on the anti-people policies by the State and Central government