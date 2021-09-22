STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government forms panel to crack down on illegal layouts 

The sub-committee will look into unauthorised layouts, regularisation of plots and house sites, Grama Kantam lands and other issues

HYDERABAD: With an objective to crack the whip on illegal layouts, the State government constituted a Cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of MAUD and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

The other members of the committee are Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar is the convenor of the sub-committee. 

The sub-committee will look into unauthorised layouts, regularisation of plots and house sites, Grama Kantam lands and other issues.

Grama Kantham is a common area belonging to the village. However, in some villages, the common sites too are being encroached upon by some persons. In view of this, the government decided to resume the common areas of the villages, besides controlling the illegal layouts across the State.

Sewage network 

As per the directions of Minister Rama Rao, the   HMWSSB  will take over the operation and maintenance of sewerage network in peripheral areas of the city from October 1. For a smooth transition, a meeting was held between  HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore and GHMC Commissioner DS  Lokesh Kumar at the Water Board head office on Tuesday. 

The meeting discussed several issues, including handing over of personnel, vehicles,  airtech machines and other equipment from GHMC to the HMWS&SB,  coordination between the two departments and the procedure for resolving complaints relating to sewage issues.  For sewage maintenance, the GHMC will be paying Rs 12 crore per month to the Water Board. 

