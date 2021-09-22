STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court stays auction of 11 acres in Puppalaguda

By TG Naidu
HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, granted interim stay on the auction of 11 acres of land in Puppalaguda (plots 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30 in Survey No. 301). The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) had issued a notification on August 12, 2021, for the auction of lands in various survey numbers at Puppalaguda village in Rangareddy district.

Challenging the auction notification, Lakshmi Engineering and Construction Company, represented by its managing director P Nanda Kumar, had filed a writ petition, seeking the court’s intervention. A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinodh Kumar asked the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce, TSIIC and HMDA to file counters in the case.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that his client had purchased a land parcel (Ac.11.02 in Sy.No.301) at Puppalagua village through a registered sale deed dated July 31, 2005. The vendors were the legal heirs and successors-in-interest of Navalmal Rizwani and his family, who were residents of the Sindh Province of present-day Pakistan. They were forced to migrate to India during the partition, leaving behind all their properties. 

After arriving in India as a refugee, Rizwani had filed a claim under the provisions of Displaced Persons (Claims) Act, 1950, seeking compensation for the lands he had left behind in Sindh. His claim was duly certified by a competent authority, who had allotted him lands in two villages of Hyderabad — Ibrahim Bagh and Puppalaguda, in 1955.

