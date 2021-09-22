STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana to receive heavy rainfall today

Published: 22nd September 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

A cyclist braves heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar

Representational Image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Different parts of the State received light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours due to formation of a depression over southern parts of West-Bengal and nearby areas.

Chilipched in Medak received the highest rainfall of 141 mm on Tuesday while the highest rainfall in GHMC areas was recorded in Bahadurpura with a precipitation of 42.3 mm on Monday. 

Till 7 pm on Tuesday, Nalgonda received highest rainfall of 49.3 mm, followed by Koheda in Siddipet (43.8 mm), Bonakal in Khammam (42.5 mm), Kotapally in Mancherial (36.3 mm). In Hyderabad, highest rainfall till 7 pm was 14 mm, which was recorded in Bandlaguda.

A forecast with India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rain was expected in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts, on Wednesday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 30 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature to be in the range of 21 degree Celsius to 23 degree Celsius for the next three days.

