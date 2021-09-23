STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Action against offices with water bill dues

Published: 23rd September 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Water Board authorities have been told to pay special attention to commercial connections across the city and take strict action against those who have not paid their dues.

By the end of October, the authorities will have to collect 100 per cent arrears from those having pipe size of 40 mm or more, as well as 50 per cent of the arrears from the rest of the commercial connection customers. 

HMWSSB Managing Director Dana Kishore during a review meeting told officials to immediately cut connections for the consumers who have not paid the bills.

He said that a special committee would be appointed to study the implementation of the new policy on issuance of monthly bills for commercial connection users and collection of fees online.

Officials were told that instead of issuing bill phsical, it should be issued through online.

