Congress builds ‘Maha’ anti-KCR armoury

R Pridhvi Raj By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an indication of a possible political alliance in the making against the TRS and BJP in Telangana, all the Opposition parties came together for the first time after the last general elections at a Maha Dharna at Indira Park here on Wednesday.

Though the protest is part of a nationwide agitation against the BJP, the TRS gave it a miss, as the agitation was being led by its principal rival Congress. The leaders who spoke included TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI national secretary K Narayana and TJS president Prof M Kodandaram. The other parties which participated in the dharna were CPI-ML, Inti Party and CPI-ML (New Democracy).

Interestingly, the CPM which kept itself away from the Opposition parties’ efforts for unity in the past has joined hands with them now. The Telugu Desam Party, though not a force in Telangana, was also seen in the company of the die-hard BJP bashers though it has not yet taken a decision as to how to position itself on the day of reckoning.

All the leaders took Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to task for their “anti-farmer” and “anti-people” policies.The Maha Dharna appeared to be a warm-up exercise for the consolidation of Opposition forces despite their ideological differences. Said party Telangana president B Narasimhulu: “TDP is neither a friend nor a foe to the BJP. We are now fighting against BJP on issues. Any decision on joining the Opposition alliance will have to be taken by our chief N Chandrababu Naidu.”

The Maha Dharna, which attracted a considerable number of people, is being projected by the organisers as the first salvo of the united Opposition at KCR in the State and his “comrade-in-arms” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The new line-up of Opposition parties is being headed by the Congress as it knows without the others’ help, it would not be able to face KCR.

“We want to change the perception that KCR is invincible and that he is the messiah of Telangana. He has been trumpeting from rooftops that it was he who had achieved Telangana State. Then we want to expose how he is beguiling farmers. He gives Rythu Bandhu but removes all farm subsidies,” Congress leader Madhu Yashki Goud said.

For the two communist parties, the BJP is the principal enemy. But they are also opposing TRS as it is working “hand in glove” with the BJP. “KCR slams the BJP in Hyderabad and next day he goes to Delhi and requests the BJP not to mind his tantrums,” says CPI leader K Narayana.Another leader said: “If the Opposition leaders have to stick together, they have to have a clear goal and be prepared to sink ideological differences that may work at cross purposes.”