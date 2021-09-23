Cops toeing the line of TRS: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding the immediate release of Congress partymen who were detained after a clash with TRS activists at his residence, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy alleged that the police officials were toeing the line of the ruling party.

He expressed anguish over the police not booking those who started the attack. “Rather than registering cases against those who initiated the attack, they have rounded up the men who tried to defend my residence in Jubilee Hills,” he said.

During his visit to demand the release of Congress activists, Revanth cried foul claiming that the government failed to provide enhanced protection to him, despite court directions. “With the stroke of a pen, Modi government provided security to his partymen. Former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy is the perfect example. He now has security men from Centre. But, when it comes to security for outsiders like me, the government is ignoring court directions,” he lamented.

Launching a scathing attack on Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Anjani Kumar over law and order issues, Revanth alleged that KCR, by appointing some officials from Bihar at top positions, was trying to turn Telangana into another Bihar.