KCR gives RTC 4 months to start earning profits

Published: 23rd September 2021 08:06 AM

TSRTC

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Bus (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sword of privatisation is dangling over Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). The message of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, as conveyed by RTC chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan, to the employees on Wednesday was clear and loud — perform or perish.

Speaking to reporters here, Goverdhan said that the Chief Minister during a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday warned that the State government would privatise the corporation if it is not back on track and starts earning profits within three to four months. 

 Bajireddy Goverdhan

The Chief Minister issued a stern warning to the employees that they should work hard to get the corporation back in the black. The officials should look for ways to augment revenues and cut costs, Rao said to have advised the officials. 

The Chief Minister said that the RTC had lost Rs 3,000 crore due to lockdown necessitated by Covid-19 pandemic. As on date, all the 72 depots are in losses, the Chief Minister pointed out and said it was necessary that the officials should come up with a plan to save the corporation. 

The RTC chairman, meanwhile, recalled that the State government took several measures to support and bail out the RTC. The measures taken by the government included financial support to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore for plan and non-plan expenditure.

The Chief Minister directed to identify which routes were in profits and which routes were in losses, Goverdhan said while adding that some profit-making routes too slipped into losses due to Covid-induced lockdown. The losses were huge in Hyderabad, he added.

He said that the Chief Minister suggested that the cargo buses be increased by 1,000. “When we proposed to hike the bus fares, the Chief Minister said that he would take a decision soon,” Goverdhan said and added that it would be decided in the upcoming session of Legislature. 

Goverdhan wanted the employees of the RTC to work unitedly and ensure that the corporation earns profits. Otherwise, the employees would not get their salaries and would be left with no livelihood, he warned.

