Renowned cancer specialist Dr Dattatreyudu Nori meets Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned cancer specialist Dr Dattatreyudu Nori met IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday and discussed medical advancements made in the State post bifurcation.

Expressing his delight over the advancements, Dr Nori shared best practises in the field of medicine and his desire to contribute to the State’s cancer-related programmes.

Renowned Oncologist, Prof. Dr. Dattatreyudu Nori called on Minister @KTRTRS at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad today. pic.twitter.com/YOIIr2eXLO — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) September 22, 2021

The Minister also made him aware about the various Covid related initiatives taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.