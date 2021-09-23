STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Renowned cancer specialist Dr Dattatreyudu Nori meets Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao

Published: 23rd September 2021 07:47 AM

Renowned Oncologist, Prof. Dr. Dattatreyudu Nori with Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | Twitter/@MinisterKTR)

Renowned Oncologist, Prof. Dr. Dattatreyudu Nori with Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | Twitter/@MinisterKTR)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned cancer specialist Dr Dattatreyudu Nori met IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday and discussed medical advancements made in the State post bifurcation.

Expressing his delight over the advancements, Dr Nori shared best practises in the field of medicine and his desire to contribute to the State’s cancer-related programmes.

The Minister also made him aware about the various Covid related initiatives taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

