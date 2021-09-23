STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sircilla’s Shanti Nagar Colony floods yet again

Since the colony is located adjacent to an overflowing Kothha Cheruvu, floodwater entered the residential area as soon as it rained in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Published: 23rd September 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Flood water inundates Shanti Nagar Colony in Sircilla town on Wednesday

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: While the residents of Shanti Nagar Colony were struggling to return to normalcy after the recent heavy rains flooded their area, submerging most houses, incessant showers took a toll on them once again on Wednesday.Since the colony is located adjacent to an overflowing Kothha Cheruvu, floodwater entered the residential area as soon as it rained in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Due to heavy rains in its upstream areas, water has been flowing out through the Kothha Cheruvu’s spillways for the past few days. It may be mentioned here that there are at least five tanks in the upstream of Kothha Cheruvu, including the Bonala Cheruvu, and all of them are brimming with water.

Motorists are forced to wade through the floodwater since most roads in the area have turned into streams.
However, Rajesham, a local resident, said that the situation was better this time compared to the floods last week.

Meanwhile, since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the forthcoming days, the residents of Shanti Nagar Colony are in the grip of fear.In the meantime, the civic body officials have already commenced road and nala restoration works.

