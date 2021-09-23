Stop Andhra Pradesh from releasing water through Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi: Telangana urges KRMB  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Irrigation Department officials wrote another letter to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) with a request to stop water releases by Andhra Pradesh through Pothireddypadu head regulator and Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) immediately, as AP already diverted 85.67 tmcft against its quota of 34 tmcft.

In a letter on Wednesday, Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar also wanted the KRMB to account all the diverted water during the surplus period by AP against its share. “Telangana may be permitted to carry over part of its share to the next water year by storing in common reservoirs,” the official said.

“It is to inform that the water diverted from Pothireddypadu head regulator till date is 76.39 tmcft and from NHSS is 9.28 tmcft by AP for the current water year 2021-22. Srisailam is a hydroelectric project and as per inter-State agreement (1976) and Central Water Commission (1981), only 34 tmcft of flows are permitted to be diverted to outside basin from Srisailam reservoir at 800 feet and above level. However, so far 85.67 tmcft water is already diverted,” he said.